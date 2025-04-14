What's the story

The much-anticipated action thriller Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi, is all set to create history with the first red-carpet premiere in Srinagar, Kashmir, in 38 years.

The event will take place on Friday (April 18), merely a week before the film's theatrical release on April 25.

Entirely shot in Kashmir, the film tells the true story of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey's operation against terrorist Ghazi Baba.