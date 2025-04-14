Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero' to have historic Kashmir red-carpet premiere
What's the story
The much-anticipated action thriller Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi, is all set to create history with the first red-carpet premiere in Srinagar, Kashmir, in 38 years.
The event will take place on Friday (April 18), merely a week before the film's theatrical release on April 25.
Entirely shot in Kashmir, the film tells the true story of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey's operation against terrorist Ghazi Baba.
Milestone
'Ground Zero' to be 1st film premiere in 38 years
Notably, Ground Zero makers have opted for this unique way of paying tribute to the Jawans and Army officers on the frontlines fighting for the country.
Hashmi plays BSF Commandant Dhar Dubey, who spearheaded the operation against Ghazi Baba, a top-ranking Jaish-e-Mohammed commander and deputy commander of the militant outfit Harkat-ul-Ansar.
Storyline
'Ground Zero' reveals significant chapter of Indian history
The film tells the story of a major operation that was termed the best in the last 50 years by the BSF. The story unveils a largely unknown chapter of Indian history, revolving around the mission against Baba, who masterminded the Indian Parliament attack on December 13, 2001.
The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment and directed by Tejas Deoskar.