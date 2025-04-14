What's the story

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who starred in the 2020 Hollywood film Extraction, has now expressed his disappointment over the Hindi film industry's lack of recognition.

Despite his prominent role in the Joe Russo and Anthony Russo-directed film, Hooda feels Bollywood ignored his achievement.

"I didn't get any appreciation from Bollywood but people who watched Extraction lauded me. I had various fan moments," Hooda told Shubhankar Mishra.