Bollywood felt 'threatened': Randeep Hooda on his major 'Extraction' role
What's the story
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who starred in the 2020 Hollywood film Extraction, has now expressed his disappointment over the Hindi film industry's lack of recognition.
Despite his prominent role in the Joe Russo and Anthony Russo-directed film, Hooda feels Bollywood ignored his achievement.
"I didn't get any appreciation from Bollywood but people who watched Extraction lauded me. I had various fan moments," Hooda told Shubhankar Mishra.
Comparison
'Even for small roles in Hollywood, people do so much...'
Lamenting how "nobody talked about it," the Sarbjit star noted, "Even for small roles in Hollywood films people do so much campaign and people also congratulate them."
Despite Bollywood's silence on the matter, Hooda disclosed that he has been appreciated by South filmmakers.
He said, "When I worked with filmmakers in the Telugu cinema...many action directors have seen the film and want to emulate the same and they even ask me how we did it in Extraction."
Actor's perspective
'I didn't get appreciation from film fraternity for any role'
Hooda also addressed the issue of people not appreciating his work in public. He implied his success might have intimidated some.
"I feel people feel threatened and I didn't get appreciation from film fraternity for any role and I don't need it after a point of time. I am doing my work and trying to better myself and not compete with myself. I appreciate myself," he said.
Reflection
He noted how he hasn't received big awards despite success
Further, Hooda reflected on the public's lack of acknowledgment, saying, "I don't know why people didn't appreciate me publicly. But I am not sad about it. When they meet, they meet nicely and they will call me but they don't talk about it publicly."
He also highlighted that he hasn't received any major acting awards despite his successful career.
In the same podcast, Hooda recalled being sidelined by Ranbir Kapoor during promotions of his own film, Highway.