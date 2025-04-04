'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer introduces vibrant wind traders
What's the story
James Cameron's much-awaited film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, will be released in theaters on December 19. The third installment of the Avatar franchise was presented at CinemaCon on Thursday.
The footage introduced new characters, such as the peaceful wind-traders and the Ash people with their unique red-tinted hair.
The trailer also showed Jake Sully and his family maneuvering the wind-traders' squid-like balloon flying ships.
Trailer highlights
New Na'vi clans, aerial battles, and more
The trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash was unveiled at CinemaCon, introducing two new Na'vi clans - the Wind Traders and their enemies, the Ash People.
The footage showed an aerial battle where a Na'vi is shot with a flaming arrow.
The film picks up moments after The Way of Water, with Sully and his family seeking refuge with the Metkayina clan while continuing the fight against the Resources Development Administration (RDA) and the new fiery foe.
Director
Cameron's message about 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'
In a pre-recorded message, Cameron revealed that he's currently in New Zealand, wrapping up Avatar: Fire and Ash.
He said, "The Sully family are really put through the ringer on this one as they face not only the human invaders, but new adversaries, the Ash People."
The film will give a "shot in the arm of theater owners" still reeling from the effects of the pandemic and streaming services.
Box office potential
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' to continue box office success
The Avatar franchise has already grossed $5.24 billion at the global box office and won four Oscars.
If Fire and Ash takes a similar box office route as its predecessors, it will be the only film franchise in history with three installments to gross above $2 billion.
Cameron is already the sole filmmaker with three movies to generate more than $2 billion, including Titanic.