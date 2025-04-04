What's the story

James Cameron's much-awaited film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, will be released in theaters on December 19. The third installment of the Avatar franchise was presented at CinemaCon on Thursday.

The footage introduced new characters, such as the peaceful wind-traders and the Ash people with their unique red-tinted hair.

The trailer also showed Jake Sully and his family maneuvering the wind-traders' squid-like balloon flying ships.