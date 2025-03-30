'Basic Instinct' actor Denis Arndt dies at 86
Denis Arndt, the legendary Hollywood actor known for his work in Basic Instinct and several David E. Kelley shows, has died at age 86.
His family announced the news in an obituary, noting he died peacefully at his Ashland, Oregon cabin home, a place he had loved for nearly 50 years.
Born on February 23, 1939, in Issaquah, Washington, Arndt also served as a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart twice.
Acting journey
Arndt's transition from military service to acting career
After his military service, Arndt relocated to Seattle, where a friend persuaded him to audition for a local theater. This opened the doors for a successful acting career on stage and screen.
His regional theater credits included Seattle Rep, Arizona Theatre Company, Artists Repertory, Mark Taper Forum, and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
His family said in the obituary, "Of course, Dad got the main role. And he was brilliant."
Career highlights
Arndt's Broadway success and screen debut
Arndt's screen career started in the 1970s with small roles in popular TV shows like Murder, She Wrote, CSI, S.W.A.T., Supernatural, Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, and Kelley shows like L.A. Law, Picket Fences, Ally McBeal, The Practice, and Boston Legal.
In Basic Instinct (1992), he famously interrogated Sharon Stone.
He was nominated for a Tony in 2017 for Best Lead Actor in a Play for playing Alex in Simon Stephen's Heisenberg.
Family tribute
Family's tribute to Arndt's life and legacy
In the obituary, Arndt's family paid tribute to his life, describing him as a man known for his "incredible wit, charm, rebel spirit, irreverence, sense of humor, grittiness, and passion for his art."
They added that his legacy will live on in the hearts of family, friends, and community members.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Magee Downey, their three children, and four children from his previous marriage.