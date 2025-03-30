What's the story

Denis Arndt, the legendary Hollywood actor known for his work in Basic Instinct and several David E. Kelley shows, has died at age 86.

His family announced the news in an obituary, noting he died peacefully at his Ashland, Oregon cabin home, a place he had loved for nearly 50 years.

Born on February 23, 1939, in Issaquah, Washington, Arndt also served as a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart twice.