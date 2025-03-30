What's the story

Singer Neha Kakkar is at the center of a controversy after she performed late at a concert in Melbourne, Australia.

The singer arrived at the venue three hours late, resulting in an angry crowd booing her and asking her to leave.

A video of Kakkar breaking down on stage and apologizing to the audience went viral.

Kakkar then claimed that the organizers fled without paying her and didn't even provide basic necessities for her band.

Now, new details have emerged.