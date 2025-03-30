Melbourne concert organizers accuse Neha Kakkar of causing ₹4.52cr loss
What's the story
Singer Neha Kakkar is at the center of a controversy after she performed late at a concert in Melbourne, Australia.
The singer arrived at the venue three hours late, resulting in an angry crowd booing her and asking her to leave.
A video of Kakkar breaking down on stage and apologizing to the audience went viral.
Kakkar then claimed that the organizers fled without paying her and didn't even provide basic necessities for her band.
Now, new details have emerged.
Counter-allegations
Organizers accused Kakkar of 'unprofessionalism'
Kakkar's allegations have been countered by the show organizers, Beats Production. They accused her of causing a loss of ₹4.52 crore due to her "unprofessionalism."
The organizers claimed that due to Kakkar's actions, they have been banned from performing at Margaret Court Arena and Crown Towers in Sydney and Melbourne.
They also shared a detailed expense report for Kakkar's concerts in Sydney and Melbourne to substantiate their claims.
Rebuttal
'It was a mistake having her on board'
During a Facebook Live session on March 28, the organizers responded to Kakkar's claims of not being offered food, water, or a hotel stay.
They claimed all arrangements were made and posted an Instagram video of Kakkar arriving at the airport, meeting the organizers, and being escorted to her car.
The organizers claimed, "The allegations are completely false. We are in big debt after the show. She should be the one paying us...It was a mistake having her on board."
Kakkar's statement
Kakkar earlier claimed she performed 'absolutely free' for Melbourne audience
In her defense, Kakkar had said, "Do you all know that I performed absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The organizers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel and even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them food."
She further explained, "Our sound check got delayed by hours (because) the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on."
Support
Kakkar's husband, Rohanpreet Singh, defended her amid the controversy
Amid the controversy, Kakkar's husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh, has defended her.
He requested people to not jump to conclusions and to see both sides before forming opinions.
Singh also took to social media to commend Kakkar and her team for their perseverance and commitment to putting up a performance despite all odds.
Kakkar's brother, fellow performer Tony Kakkar, had also been defending her online.
Will she respond to the latest allegations? Only time will tell.