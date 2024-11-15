Summarize Simplifying... In short Australians are using the Chart Your Fart app to track their flatulence, helping them understand their digestive health and dietary habits.

Dietitian Megan Rebuli highlights that farting, a natural process, can indicate a healthy gut and varies based on diet and activity.

A recent study found over 60% of Australians experience excessive flatulence, emphasizing the importance of gut health awareness.

The effort aims to understand gut health of thousands of people

Forget Fitbits! Australians asked to log their...farts

By Akash Pandey 05:58 pm Nov 15, 2024

What's the story The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has come up with a one-of-a-kind mobile app, Chart Your Fart, asking Australians to log the details of their farts. The effort is aimed at collecting detailed data from thousands of people on how often, how smelly, how loud, and how long their farts are. This bizarre effort is part of CSIRO's larger plan to understand the nation's gut health.

App user shares experience, highlights potential dietary impact

Heather, an early adopter of the Chart Your Fart app, shared her experience of tracking her flatulence. She noticed a huge gap in entries during midday when she hadn't eaten anything in hours. This made her rethink her snacking habits. The app's user-friendly design lets people log various aspects of their farts like smell, persistence and detectability on a sliding scale.

Flatulence: A natural process and indicator of gut health

Dietitian Megan Rebuli stressed that flatulence is a natural process, signifying a well-functioning digestive system. She said a person usually passes gas seven to 20 times a day, depending on their diet, fiber intake, and activity. Rebuli also noted that over 60% of Australians experienced excessive flatulence in a 2021 CSIRO gut health study.