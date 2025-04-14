What's the story

Randeep Hooda, who played the lead in 2014's Highway, expressed shock over actor Ranbir Kapoor's participation in the movie's promotions.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Hooda recalled how he was not part of the film's promotional activities while Kapoor was promoting it with Alia Bhatt and director Imtiaz Ali.

"Even I saw that and couldn't understand what Ranbir Kapoor had to do with the film," Hooda said on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.