'Felt bad': Randeep Hooda on Ranbir taking over 'Highway' promotions
What's the story
Randeep Hooda, who played the lead in 2014's Highway, expressed shock over actor Ranbir Kapoor's participation in the movie's promotions.
Speaking on a recent podcast, Hooda recalled how he was not part of the film's promotional activities while Kapoor was promoting it with Alia Bhatt and director Imtiaz Ali.
"Even I saw that and couldn't understand what Ranbir Kapoor had to do with the film," Hooda said on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.
Career impact
'If I would have gotten support at that time...'
The Jaat actor expressed disappointment over being left out of Highway's promotional campaign, feeling it could have furthered his career.
"I felt really bad. If I would have gotten support at that time, it would have helped my career," he said.
However, Hooda later theorized on the podcast that it was the film's promotions where Kapoor and Bhatt's love story began.
"Maybe that's where their love story began. I offer them my best wishes."
Last-minute inclusion
He was brought in for 'Highway' promotions at the last-minute
Hooda also disclosed that he was added to the film's promotions just two days before its release. He guessed that was because the film wasn't gaining the necessary momentum.
"Maybe in the last day or two, the film wasn't picking up momentum, so they included me," he concluded.
Hooda is popular for his varied roles, including that of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Sarbjit Singh in Sarbjit, and Saju Rav in Extraction with Chris Hemsworth.