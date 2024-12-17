'RRR: Behind & Beyond' trailer: A frame-by-frame making of history
Globally acclaimed film RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli and starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has been a box office sensation, grossing over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. The film's song Naatu Naatu even won an Oscar. Now, a behind-the-scenes documentary called RRR: Behind & Beyond will be screened in select theaters on Friday (December 20). The trailer for this documentary dropped on Tuesday, showcasing the mammoth efforts that went into the film's making.
'RRR: Behind & Beyond' to showcase NTR-Charan's bromance
The trailer of RRR: Behind & Beyond is filled with candid moments between NTR and Charan. At one point, NTR praises Charan for his mind-blowing jump in the introduction scene, while Charan confesses to being jealous of Tarak (Jr NTR). The duo also humorously criticizes Rajamouli's filmmaking style. This documentary was earlier anticipated to premiere on Netflix but will now hit theaters, shocking fans and viewers alike.
'RRR: Behind & Beyond' documentary poster unveiled
Last week, the official RRR movie account shared the poster of the documentary, with Rajamouli surrounded by shooting tapes and the title RRR: Behind & Beyond prominently displayed. The caption of the post read, "The world saw the glory. Now witness the story! RRR: Behind & Beyond Documentary film coming this December." The fun-filled trailer has only heightened anticipation for this unique behind-the-scenes look at a globally successful film.
'RRR' cast and plot: A recap
RRR is a Telugu language film starring Charan, NTR, Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The film tells a fictional story inspired by the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters; Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Charan and NTR respectively. RRR has been praised for its action sequences and was especially popular in the West after its Netflix release. It scripted history by winning an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category.