'RRR: Behind & Beyond': Documentary on Oscar-winning film coming soon!

What's the story The makers of the Oscar-winning Telugu film RRR have announced a new documentary titled RRR: Behind & Beyond. The SS Rajamouli directorial, which starred Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, has been a global phenomenon since its release in several languages on March 25, 2022. This documentary will give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the movie's making.

'RRR: Behind & Beyond' to reveal untold stories

The documentary RRR: Behind & Beyond will delve deep into the journey of the cast and crew while making RRR. It promises to reveal many unknown facets of the film that has taken the world by storm. However, the makers are yet to reveal if the documentary will be released on an OTT platform or if it will hit theaters. Earlier, fans received glimpses of the making of RRR in the Netflix documentary Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli.

Rajamouli is next working with Mahesh Babu

Rajamouli is currently busy with his untitled film with Mahesh Babu. The film, currently being called SSMB29, will likely begin filming early next year and will reportedly be made on a mind-boggling budget of ₹900-1,000cr. Per reports, the film is a globe-trotting adventure movie. The film's screenplay has been written by Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father, who revealed that it took the team two years to develop the story.