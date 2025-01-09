Mahakumbh 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor might attend
What's the story
The upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, which will start on January 13 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is reportedly going to welcome a host of Bollywood celebrities.
Unconfirmed media reports suggest that stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt may attend the event. Other notable names include Anup Jalota, Renuka Shahane, and Ashutosh Rana, among others.
The event will conclude on February 25.
Event significance
Mahakumbh 2025: A significant Hindu event
The Mahakumbh Mela, which takes place every 12 years, is a major Hindu event that sees millions of devotees congregating to bathe at the holy Triveni Sangam (confluence of three rivers).
The sacred confluence is where three rivers Yamuna, Ganga, and the mythical Saraswati meet.
This year's event will cover 4,000 hectares along the riverbank and will see at least 40 crore visitors.
Event preparations
Preparations and security measures for Mahakumbh 2025
The first Shahi Snan (royal bath) of Mahakumbh 2025 is scheduled for January 14, on Makar Sankranti. The event will culminate on Maha Shivratri, February 26, with the last Snan.
To maintain safety, 2,300 CCTV cameras will be installed across Prayagraj and the Mahakumbh site. These cameras will assist in controlling crowds, reporting incidents, and monitoring cleanliness via control centers.
Event amenities
Infrastructure and cultural programs at Mahakumbh 2025
To host the mammoth crowd, organizers are said to be building 1.45 lakh restrooms and 99 temporary parking spaces on 1,850 hectares at the mela (fair) site.
Apart from religious rituals, cultural programs have also been planned for Mahakumbh 2025. These include dramatizations of mythological stories, devotional music performances, and folk dances to keep devotees entertained during the event.