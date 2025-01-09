What's the story

The upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, which will start on January 13 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is reportedly going to welcome a host of Bollywood celebrities.

Unconfirmed media reports suggest that stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt may attend the event. Other notable names include Anup Jalota, Renuka Shahane, and Ashutosh Rana, among others.

The event will conclude on February 25.