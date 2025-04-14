Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' to premiere at Cannes
What's the story
Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great will have its world premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. The film will be screened in the Marché du Film section, the veteran actor and filmmaker announced on Monday.
Kher will be introducing the screening, and the event is expected to be attended by the cast and crew of the film, along with several industry names.
Worldwide tour
'Tanvi The Great' to embark on global screening tour
After its Cannes premiere, Tanvi The Great will go on a world tour, with screenings planned in big cities including London, New York, and Los Angeles.
Kher said he's hopeful for the film in a statement. "I've always wanted to create a film with a universal theme- one that transcends boundaries and connects with hearts everywhere," he said.
From Ahmedabad to America, he believes everyone will love it.
Musical genius
Kher praised Oscar-winner MM Keeravani's contribution to film
Kher also lauded the contribution of Oscar-winner MM Keeravani to the film.
He said, "Having Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani bring this story to life with his musical genius has been a true blessing. His artistry has elevated Tanvi The Great in ways I had only dreamt of."
The film's first look teaser has already generated intense buzz across media and film circles.
Production details
Kher has created 'Tanvi' with NFDC's collaboration
Tanvi The Great is a joint production between Kher's own production house, Anupam Kher Studios, and the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC).
The film is written by Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit, with Kher himself.
Keiko Nakahara handles cinematography for the film, while Keeravani composes music for it.
The film is anticipated to be released soon after its premiere and worldwide tour.