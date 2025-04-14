Aimee Lou Wood slams 'SNL' for 'mean and unfunny' parody
What's the story
The breakout star of The White Lotus Season 3, Aimee Lou Wood, has publicly criticized Saturday Night Live (SNL) for a "mean and unfunny" parody sketch titled The White POTUS.
The sketch humorously reimagined the Thailand-set third season with President Donald Trump, his family, and members of his cabinet.
Wood took to Instagram to express her disappointment over the portrayal of her character Chelsea and the overall execution of the parody.
Disappointment expressed
Wood's reaction to the SNL sketch
In her Instagram Stories, Wood clarified that she found the SNL sketch "mean and unfunny." She wrote in multiple Stories how she didn't mind caricature but "rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down."
After this, in another Story, the 31-year-old revealed that many people reached out to her, agreeing that the sketch was in bad taste.
"Such a shame [because] I had a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago."
Critique continued
'At least get the accent right, seriously'
Further, Wood suggested that while parody is part of SNL's DNA, there should have been a better way to do it.
"Yes, take the piss for sure—that's what the show is about—but there must be a [more clever], more nuanced, less cheap way?"
She also slammed the British accent employed by Sarah Sherman, who portrayed Chelsea in the NBC show's sketch.
"At least get the accent right, seriously. I respect accuracy, even if it's mean."
Apology issued
SNL apologized to Wood for the parody
An hour after her first post, Wood disclosed that she received apologies from SNL for the parody. However, she didn't mention who from the show reached out to her.
While playing Wood's White Lotus character, Sherman wore fake teeth and had said, "Fluoride, what's that? Oh look, a monkey!"
The Sex Education star took note of this and wrote, "I...love being taken the piss out of...but the joke was about fluoride. I've big gap teeth, not bad teeth."