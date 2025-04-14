What's the story

The breakout star of The White Lotus Season 3, Aimee Lou Wood, has publicly criticized Saturday Night Live (SNL) for a "mean and unfunny" parody sketch titled The White POTUS.

The sketch humorously reimagined the Thailand-set third season with President Donald Trump, his family, and members of his cabinet.

Wood took to Instagram to express her disappointment over the portrayal of her character Chelsea and the overall execution of the parody.