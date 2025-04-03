Jacqueline Fernandez's co-star accused of s*x with trafficked women
What's the story
Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme (JCVD), who co-starred with Jacqueline Fernandez in Kill 'Em All 2 last year, has been accused of having sexual relations with five trafficked Romanian women.
A criminal complaint has been lodged against him in Romania, according to Antena 3.
The report claims the 64-year-old star knew the women were trafficked by a criminal network led by Morel Bolea.
Allegedly, they were given to him as a "gift" during an event in Cannes.
Testimony
Attorney representing alleged victims spoke to the outlet
Attorney Adrian Cuculis, who represents one of the alleged victims, told Antena 3, "At one point in Cannes, at an event organized by Jean-Claude Van Damme, several Romanians who are currently being investigated for the establishment of a criminal group and pimping allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women — photo models in Romania — for him to have sexual relations (with)."
He also claimed that the women were in a vulnerable state and were possibly exploited.
Legal proceedings
Investigation linked to ongoing human trafficking probe
The case against Van Damme is linked to a larger investigation into human trafficking initiated in 2020 by Romania's prosecutor's office.
Before formal proceedings can begin, the High Court of Cassation in France must approve legal action.
If approved, suspects, including Van Damme, are set to be summoned to Romania for questioning.
Despite the serious nature of the allegations, Van Damme has not yet issued a public statement.
Career impact
Van Damme's legacy is overshadowed by serious allegations
JCVD, famous for his action-packed roles in Kickboxer, The Expendables 2, and Bloodsport, now faces serious allegations that could overshadow his legacy.
Fernandez, who made her Hollywood debut in 2024, played Van Damme's daughter in the film.
This isn't the first time a public figure has been implicated in such crimes; recently, influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were allowed to leave Romania after being arrested on sex trafficking charges in 2022.