What's the story

Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme (JCVD), who co-starred with Jacqueline Fernandez in Kill 'Em All 2 last year, has been accused of having sexual relations with five trafficked Romanian women.

A criminal complaint has been lodged against him in Romania, according to Antena 3.

The report claims the 64-year-old star knew the women were trafficked by a criminal network led by Morel Bolea.

Allegedly, they were given to him as a "gift" during an event in Cannes.