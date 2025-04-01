'Rick and Morty' Season 8 coming in May, teaser out
What's the story
The highly awaited eighth season of the animated series Rick and Morty will premiere on Adult Swim on May 25.
The announcement was made during Adult Swim's annual April 1 celebration, which also included a 22-minute special of favorite Rick and Morty moments re-interpreted in appropriately and unexpectedly freaky ways.
The special was described as being inspired by "absurd, live-action, theater-based genres."
Sneak peek
'Rick and Morty' Season 8 sneak-peek released
Along with the announcement, Adult Swim also released a sneak peek of the upcoming season.
The clip includes a typically vague description that reads, "Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible!"
It also hints at adventures with other characters like Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth, and teases a potential new task for Butter Bot.
Statement
Adult Swim president's statement on 'Rick and Morty' Season 8
Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen said he was excited about the upcoming season in a press release.
"We hope you enjoyed our theater interpretations of Rick and Morty, especially if you're well-off/impulsive and now want to back a Broadway version of the show," he said.
"For the rest of you, we're glad you now know when season eight is starting so you have time to stretch and get loose because the team has yet again made a totally great season."
Availability
'Rick and Morty' Season 8 will be available worldwide
Rick and Morty Season 8 will be accessible to fans in over 170 countries. In the US, fans can buy new episodes the day after they air on Adult Swim. For streaming lovers, the season will begin streaming from September 1.
The show stars Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden as the titular characters, and Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer.