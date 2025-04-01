What's the story

The highly awaited eighth season of the animated series Rick and Morty will premiere on Adult Swim on May 25.

The announcement was made during Adult Swim's annual April 1 celebration, which also included a 22-minute special of favorite Rick and Morty moments re-interpreted in appropriately and unexpectedly freaky ways.

The special was described as being inspired by "absurd, live-action, theater-based genres."