'L2: Empuraan' dethrones 'Chhaava' as fastest film to cross ₹200cr
What's the story
Director and lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's film L2: Empuraan has created a new box office record. The movie scored the highest Indian film opening of 2025, beating Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.
It grossed ₹174cr worldwide over its opening weekend, shattering Chhaava's record of ₹164cr.
Moreover, the film crossed the ₹200cr milestone globally on Day 5, becoming the second Malayalam film of all time to do so. But there's a catch.
Global success
'L2: Empuraan' got an extra day in opening weekend
Notably, Empuraan became the second Mollywood film after Manjummel Boys to reach ₹200cr but achieved this feat in record time.
Its success wasn't limited to India, with the US alone adding ₹18cr to its numbers. In India, the film earned almost ₹60cr within its first four days.
However, one must note that Chhaava was released on a Friday, and Empuraan (Thursday release ahead of Eid) got an extra day to wrap up its opening weekend.
Controversy
'Empuraan' achieved record-breaking collections despite controversy
Despite the controversy surrounding its portrayal of riots, L2: Empuraan has raked in record-breaking collections. The Mohanlal movie had received online backlash for its creative choices, resulting in re-censorship. An edited version was released on Tuesday.
The film was released on March 27 and is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. It also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.
A third part will also come.