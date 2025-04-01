What's the story

Director and lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's film L2: Empuraan has created a new box office record. The movie scored the highest Indian film opening of 2025, beating Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

It grossed ₹174cr worldwide over its opening weekend, shattering Chhaava's record of ₹164cr.

Moreover, the film crossed the ₹200cr milestone globally on Day 5, becoming the second Malayalam film of all time to do so. But there's a catch.