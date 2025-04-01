Munawar Faruqui's 'First Copy' set to stream free this June
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui will be making his debut in a web series with First Copy, a thriller show scheduled for release in June.
The show will be released for free on Amazon MX Player.
Faruqui posted the teaser of First Copy on his Instagram on Tuesday, "Maal nakli hai, par Arif ka swag bilkul asli hai! First Copy streaming this June only on Amazon MX Player for FREE!"
Teaser details
'First Copy' teaser takes viewers to 1990s Mumbai
The First Copy teaser takes one back to a retro landscape of 1990s Mumbai, where Bollywood's charm meets the looming threat of piracy.
In the series, Faruqui plays Arif, a character who is seen selling films in black to the public in the form of CDs.
The ensemble cast also includes Gulshan Grover, Krystle D'Souza, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad.
Audience anticipation
Fans eagerly await Faruqui's acting debut in 'First Copy'
The teaser of First Copy has left fans excited beyond measure. The comments on Faruqui's post were filled with love and excitement for the show.
"Entertainment ka baap aa Gaya hai @munawar.faruqui as Arif this June," wrote one user, while another comment read, "Arif se super eidi mil jayi (We will get a super treat from Arif)."
Fans also wrote, "Eidi mil gyi (We got a treat)," lauding Faruqui and the whole cast.