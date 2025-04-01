What's the story

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui will be making his debut in a web series with First Copy, a thriller show scheduled for release in June.

The show will be released for free on Amazon MX Player.

Faruqui posted the teaser of First Copy on his Instagram on Tuesday, "Maal nakli hai, par Arif ka swag bilkul asli hai! First Copy streaming this June only on Amazon MX Player for FREE!"