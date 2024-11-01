Summarize Simplifying... In short The second installment of the 'Lucifer' trilogy, 'L2: Empuraan', directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, is set to hit the screens in multiple languages. The film, a prequel and sequel to the 2019 hit 'Lucifer', features a star-studded cast and promises a thrilling political action drama.

Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan' finally gets release date

What's the story The much-awaited movie L2: Empuraan, starring superstar Mohanlal, will be released on March 27, 2025. Makers Lyca Productions announced the same and also unveiled a fascinating poster of a mysterious man in a white shirt with a red dragon symbol on his back on Friday. Mohanlal shared the poster on his Instagram handle and it has since received an overwhelming response from fans.

'L2: Empuraan' is the second installment in 'Lucifer' trilogy

L2: Empuraan is the second part in the proposed trilogy of the Lucifer series, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie will reportedly work as both a prequel and a sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer. Mohanlal will reprise his role as Khureshi-Ab'raam aka Stephen Nedumpally, along with an ensemble cast including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh etc.

'L2: Empuraan' to be released in multiple languages

L2: Empuraan will be released in various languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. The script has been written by Murali Gopy and music has been given by Deepak Dev. Sujith Vassudev will be the cinematographer for this action flick. The first film of the series was a political action drama that started with a power struggle after the death of a prominent Kerala leader.

Mohanlal's upcoming projects include directorial debut

Apart from L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal will also make his directorial debut with the fantasy film Barroz. The story follows a treasure guardian who protects Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure for 400 years. He is playing the lead in another project tentatively titled L360, directed by Tharun Moorthy. He will make a cameo in Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the title role, too.