Summarize Simplifying... In short Digvijay Rathee, known for his strategic gameplay in Splitsvilla X5, is set to enter Bigg Boss 18, sparking curiosity among viewers.

His Splitsvilla journey ended dramatically when his partner chose money over him, leading to his exit.

Rumors are swirling about his partner, Kashish Kapoor, also joining Bigg Boss 18, potentially adding to the drama, but there's no official confirmation yet. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Digvijay Singh Rathee to enter 'BB18'

'Splitsvilla X5' fame Digvijay Rathee to enter 'Bigg Boss 18'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:46 pm Nov 01, 202401:46 pm

What's the story The Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 18 will soon welcome its first wild card contestant. The news was confirmed through a promotional video for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The video revealed that Digvijay Singh Rathee, who is known for his participation in another popular reality show Splitsvilla X5, will be the new entrant.

Reality TV history

Rathee's previous reality show stint and strategy

Rathee rose to fame with his stint in Splitsvilla X5, where he gained acclaim for his strategic gameplay. His entry into the Bigg Boss 18 house has piqued viewers' interest in how he will fare in this new environment. His appearance on Splitsvilla X5 ended on a dramatic note when his partner Kashish Kapoor chose a cash prize over playing the finale game with him, resulting in his disqualification.

Twitter Post

Fans of Rathee have started making groups to support him

Rumored reunion

Speculation about Kapoor's entry into 'Bigg Boss 18'

Ever since Rathee was teased as the first wild card contestant, rumors have been rife that Kapoor might also enter Bigg Boss 18 as a wild card. Surely, there is a lot of material there to create drama. However, there has been no official confirmation of this rumor. If it is indeed true, it would make for an interesting dynamic between the two former Splitsvilla X5 contestants.