What's the story

Legendary actor-director Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic films, died on Friday at 87.

He breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at 4:03am.

According to news agency ANI, Kumar's mortal remains will be kept at his Juhu residence from Friday afternoon for industry colleagues and fans to pay their final respects.

His cremation will most likely take place on Saturday.