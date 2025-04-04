Veteran actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87 of heart attack
What's the story
Legendary actor-director Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic films, died on Friday at 87.
He breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at 4:03am.
According to news agency ANI, Kumar's mortal remains will be kept at his Juhu residence from Friday afternoon for industry colleagues and fans to pay their final respects.
His cremation will most likely take place on Saturday.
Health issues
Kumar's health struggles and the cause of death
According to ANI, Kumar had been suffering from decompensated liver cirrhosis in the months before his death, which led to his deteriorating health. This means his liver was no longer able to function properly.
He was admitted to the hospital on February 21 after his health worsened.
Medical reports reveal that the cause of his death was cardiogenic shock due to acute myocardial infarction, a major heart attack.
Cinema pioneer
Kumar's legacy in Indian cinema
Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar moved to Delhi with his family after the Partition.
He went on to carve a niche for himself in Hindi cinema with iconic films such as Shaheed and Upkar deeply resonating with the patriotic sentiments of the Indian public.
Over his career, he became known for both his acting and direction in films that celebrated national pride and the spirit of unity.
Accolades
Padma Shri, Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Kumar's contributions were recognized
Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema fetched him a number of prestigious accolades, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards in other categories.
For his prodigious contribution to Indian arts, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 1992.
His legacy was cemented further when he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, the highest honor in Indian cinema.
PM reacts
PM Modi mourned Kumar's death with a heartfelt tribute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over Kumar's death.
Calling him an "icon of Indian cinema," PM Modi praised Kumar's patriotic films that continue to inspire generations.
He said that Kumar's legacy would live on through his impactful work.
The Prime Minister also shared two throwback photos with the late actor while remembering his immense contribution to Indian cinema.
Twitter Post
Check out Modi's tweet
Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will… pic.twitter.com/f8pYqOxol3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025
Minister mourns
Rajnath Singh will remember Kumar for his patriotic films always
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to veteran actor, remembering him as a versatile artist "who would always be remembered for making films full of patriotism."
In his condolence message, he said that Kumar's films like Upkaar and Purab Aur Paschim enriched Indian culture and touched hearts across generations.
Singh highlighted how Kumar, fondly called 'Bharat Kumar,' left a lasting legacy in Indian cinema. He offered his condolences to the actor's family and admirers.
Twitter Post
Read Singh's tweet here
Shri Manoj Kumar ji was a versatile actor, who would always be remembered for making films full of patriotism. Popularly known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ his unforgettable performances in films like ‘Upkaar’, ‘Purab and Paschim’ have enriched our culture and have endeared him to people…— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 4, 2025
Industry reaction
Industry mourned the loss of Kumar
The news of Kumar's demise left the film industry shocked. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed his grief to ANI.
He said, "Sad to inform you all that the legendary Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, the 'lion' of the Indian film industry, Manoj Kumar Ji is no more."
"It is a great loss to the industry. Manoj ji, we will really miss you. A great soul like him, a great maker like him, will never be there in our industry."