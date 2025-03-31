Vicky Kaushal's musical drama 'Zubaan' may re-release soon
What's the story
Mozez Singh, who directed the 2016 musical drama Zubaan, has revealed that talks are on for a potential re-release of the film.
Speaking to Zoom, Singh said, "I would love to re-release Zubaan. This is a conversation that has started happening from our end. It would be great if it came out in theaters again. This is something we're discussing."
The film, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sarah Jane Dias, recently celebrated its ninth anniversary.
Filmmaking hurdles
Singh's journey with 'Zubaan' and the challenges faced
Singh opened up about making Zubaan, saying it was "very challenging" for a young filmmaker to make an indie movie.
"I had this subject for seven years with me, then it took another two years to get it made. Lots of people said 'no' to me. Not many producers are ready to back off-beat content."
"Not every filmmaker is that lucky to get a good producer."
He thanked producers Guneet Monga and Shaan Vyas for their support.
Film overview
'Zubaan' was a unique entry in Bollywood's musical genre
Zubaan, which opened the 20th edition of the Busan International Film Festival, is a unique entry in Bollywood's musical genre.
The film narrates the story of Dilsher (Kaushal), an ambitious young boy with a speech impairment who develops a fear of music.
Subsequently, his friendship with an aspiring singer drives him to face his worst fear.
Despite its critical appreciation, Zubaan didn't do well commercially, reportedly earning only ₹61 lakh worldwide from its initial ₹8 crore budget.
Current endeavors
Singh and Kaushal's recent work and future projects
Singh has since directed the docufilm Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous for Netflix. He is also working on a couple of scripts at the moment.
Meanwhile, Kaushal was recently seen in Chhaava and is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.
He also has Amar Kaushik's mythological drama Mahavatar in the pipeline.