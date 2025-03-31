What's the story

Mozez Singh, who directed the 2016 musical drama Zubaan, has revealed that talks are on for a potential re-release of the film.

Speaking to Zoom, Singh said, "I would love to re-release Zubaan. This is a conversation that has started happening from our end. It would be great if it came out in theaters again. This is something we're discussing."

The film, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sarah Jane Dias, recently celebrated its ninth anniversary.