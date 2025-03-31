What's the story

Amid widespread speculations, actor Kajal Pisal has denied rumors of her entering the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (TMKOC) as the new Daya Ben.

In a recent interview with Zoom/Telly Talk, Pisal said, "I want to clarify that this news is not true. The news circulating is completely false. These are my old pictures that are currently going viral."

Pisal is currently shooting for another project, Jhanak.