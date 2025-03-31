'TMKOC': Is Kajal Pisal the new Daya? Here's the truth
What's the story
Amid widespread speculations, actor Kajal Pisal has denied rumors of her entering the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (TMKOC) as the new Daya Ben.
In a recent interview with Zoom/Telly Talk, Pisal said, "I want to clarify that this news is not true. The news circulating is completely false. These are my old pictures that are currently going viral."
Pisal is currently shooting for another project, Jhanak.
Audition details
Pisal confirmed auditioning for 'TMKOC' in 2022
Pisal confirmed she auditioned for the role in 2022, which could have sparked the recent speculation.
"I have been receiving several calls and messages regarding this, but there is no truth to it."
"Yes, I did audition for Daya Ben in 2022, and those pictures are resurfacing now. But as of now, I can confirm that this is totally fake news," she said.
Casting update
'TMKOC' creator is on the lookout for new Daya Ben
Meanwhile, TMKOC creator Asit Kumarr Modi is reportedly looking for a new actor to step into the shoes of Disha Vakani as Daya Ben.
A source recently told Times of India, "The hunt to find Disha Vakani's replacement is still going on."
"Auditions have been ongoing for quite some time, but no suitable actor has been selected."
The long-running sitcom stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Sachin Shroff, Munmun Dutta, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among several others.