'Shocking, disappointing': Alisha Parveen on being replaced in 'Anupamaa'
Alisha Parveen, who plays Rahi in the popular TV show Anupamaa, has confirmed her exit from the series. The news comes as a shocker to the actor as well as fans. In a recent statement, Parveen expressed confusion over her sudden replacement. "It is shocking and disappointing...I am not sure what exactly happened and why I am being replaced!" she said.
Parveen's unexpected exit from 'Anupamaa'
Parveen, who joined the show two months ago after a generational leap, portrayed the adopted daughter of Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). She told ETimes, "Today was my last day on the set of Anupamaa. It was a fantastic opportunity and everybody loves my chemistry with Shivam Khajuria. But I have no clue why I was suddenly replaced." Adrija Roy is reportedly replacing her.
Parveen's future plans and 'Anupamaa's current storyline
Despite her sudden exit, Parveen is hopeful about her upcoming projects. "I had a meeting yesterday and was told about this decision. I am completely clueless but it happens sometimes. I will focus on my future projects now," she shared. Meanwhile, Anupamaa's ongoing track is about Prem (Khajuria) confessing his love for Rahi, setting off a chain of dramatic events.
Parveen thanked fans for their support
Parveen also took to Instagram to shed light on the matter. She wrote, "I didn't quit the show #Anupama...everything was good but I don't know why this suddenly happened, it was shocking for me too, but thankyou so much for loving Raahi/Aadhya." "I'll miss this show from the depth of my heart." Notably, several important cast members, such as Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma, are no longer a part of the show.