'Shocking, disappointing': Alisha Parveen on being replaced in 'Anupamaa'

What's the story Alisha Parveen, who plays Rahi in the popular TV show Anupamaa, has confirmed her exit from the series. The news comes as a shocker to the actor as well as fans. In a recent statement, Parveen expressed confusion over her sudden replacement. "It is shocking and disappointing...I am not sure what exactly happened and why I am being replaced!" she said.

Parveen's unexpected exit from 'Anupamaa'

Parveen, who joined the show two months ago after a generational leap, portrayed the adopted daughter of Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). She told ETimes, "Today was my last day on the set of Anupamaa. It was a fantastic opportunity and everybody loves my chemistry with Shivam Khajuria. But I have no clue why I was suddenly replaced." Adrija Roy is reportedly replacing her.

Parveen's future plans and 'Anupamaa's current storyline

Despite her sudden exit, Parveen is hopeful about her upcoming projects. "I had a meeting yesterday and was told about this decision. I am completely clueless but it happens sometimes. I will focus on my future projects now," she shared. Meanwhile, Anupamaa's ongoing track is about Prem (Khajuria) confessing his love for Rahi, setting off a chain of dramatic events.

Parveen thanked fans for their support

Parveen also took to Instagram to shed light on the matter. She wrote, "I didn't quit the show #Anupama...everything was good but I don't know why this suddenly happened, it was shocking for me too, but thankyou so much for loving Raahi/Aadhya." "I'll miss this show from the depth of my heart." Notably, several important cast members, such as Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma, are no longer a part of the show.