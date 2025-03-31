What's the story

Salman Khan's latest film, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, was released in theaters on Sunday, a day ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in India.

The film's first-day box office collection stood at an underwhelming ₹26cr, per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The overall Hindi occupancy was at 21.60%, with maximum footfall during evening shows.

Notably, the film was projected to earn over ₹30cr on Sunday.