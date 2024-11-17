Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", directed by Anees Bazmee, has crossed the ₹225cr mark in just 16 days, with a star-studded cast including Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Raaz. The film also marks the return of Balan to the franchise.

In a recent interview, Bazmee hinted at the possibility of Akshay Kumar's return in the next installment, expressing his desire to work with him again.

What's the story The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, headlined by Kartik Aaryan, has reportedly grossed an estimated ₹225.15cr after 16 days in cinemas. On Saturday, the film earned about ₹4.75cr. The movie also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, and Triptii Dimri, and is the third instalment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. It was released on November 1, clashing with Singham Again.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, features a star-studded supporting cast including Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Rajesh Sharma, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film also marks Balan's return to the franchise with its third installment. After its theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix.

A few days ago, Bazmee spoke to PTI about the possibility of Akshay Kumar's return to the franchise. He said, "Why not? Main toh chahta hoon ki Akshay ji kare (I want Akshay Kumar to do it). I have a great rapport with Akshay, and if something like this happens, it will be a double delight for both us and the audience."