'Strange news': Rupali Ganguly refutes rumors of leaving 'Anupamaa'
What's the story
Rupali Ganguly, the lead actor of the popular television show Anupamaa, has finally quashed rumors about her exit from the series.
In a recent interview with Times of India, she expressed surprise at the speculations and reiterated her commitment to stay with the show till the end.
"Wow people really have some overactive imagination," she said.
Emotional message
'Anupamaa is an emotion'
Ganguly shared her feelings toward the show, saying, "Anupamaa is not just a show for me; it's an emotion, it's my home, my second home."
The actor also thanked Rajan Shahi (the creator) for giving her recognition and a platform through this series.
"If Rajan ji ever says that he doesn't need me anymore then I might fight with him or argue and say 'please let me stay in Anupamaa."
Show's importance
'There can be no stranger news than this'
Ganguly further stressed her connection with the show by saying, "There can be no stranger news than this."
"Anupamaa made Rupali Ganguly who she is, and Anupamaa has become a part of my being."
She requested fans to keep supporting Anupamaa and not entertain speculations about her leaving the series.
Show details
'Anupamaa' makers also denied Ganguly's exit rumors
Meanwhile, the makers of Anupamaa have also refuted reports about Ganguly's exit, saying there's "no truth" to them.
The show frequently makes headlines for changes in its storyline or cast lineup.
Previously, several cast members such as Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Paras Kalnawat, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Muskan Bamne have left the show.
Despite a recent dip in its rank, Anupamaa continues to entertain fans with its powerful storytelling and standout performances.