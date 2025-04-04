What's the story

The much-awaited Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, debuted its first trailer at CinemaCon 2025 on Thursday.

The film features Jeremy Allen White as the iconic New Jersey-born musician, globally known as The Boss.

Jeremy Strong plays Springsteen's manager and record producer Jon Landau; both actors presented the movie's first trailer at the Las Vegas event.

White called the filming experience an "incredible, challenging, dream come true," while Strong called Springsteen and Landau's real-life professional relationship "beautiful."