Jeremy Allen White channels Bruce Springsteen's energy in biopic trailer
What's the story
The much-awaited Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, debuted its first trailer at CinemaCon 2025 on Thursday.
The film features Jeremy Allen White as the iconic New Jersey-born musician, globally known as The Boss.
Jeremy Strong plays Springsteen's manager and record producer Jon Landau; both actors presented the movie's first trailer at the Las Vegas event.
White called the filming experience an "incredible, challenging, dream come true," while Strong called Springsteen and Landau's real-life professional relationship "beautiful."
Trailer highlights
Key moments in Springsteen's journey get highlighted in trailer
The reflective and inspiring trailer for Deliver Me From Nowhere received an enthusiastic response from the audience. It featured White's rendition of Springsteen's song Born to Run.
In the trailer, White says about the album Nebraska, "I want it to feel like I'm in the room by myself."
"Once he's done with that, he's going to repair the entire world," Strong's Landau later says of Springsteen.
Film focus
'Deliver Me From Nowhere' focuses on the making of 'Nebraska'
Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, is based on Warren Zanes's 2023 book of the same name.
The film will center on the creation of Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska, which is one of the most celebrated albums ever.
The cast also features Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser, Gaby Hoffmann, Johnny Cannizzaro, Harrison Gilbertson, Marc Maron, David Krumholtz, and Chris Jaymes.
Springsteen's endorsement
Springsteen endorsed White's portrayal in 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'
Earlier, Springsteen praised White's portrayal of him, saying it was "a little [weird] at first" but soon realizing the latter's incredible talent as an actor.
The musician said he was sure fans would relate to White's interpretation.
Cooper, the director, is also one of the producers with Zanes and Scott Stuber, and Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson.
Release date
'Deliver Me From Nowhere' to hit theaters in late 2025
Deliver Me From Nowhere is set to release in late 2025. The movie is part of Hollywood's continuing obsession with music biopics following the success of Paramount's Bob Marley: One Love and Timothee Chalamet-led A Complete Unknown.
20th Century Studios is the banner behind the venture.