'Fantastic Four' trailer: Female Silver Surfer steals the show
What's the story
The upcoming Marvel Studios film, Fantastic Four: First Steps, was presented at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige introduced the footage and revealed that they are "mere days away from principal photography" on Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers, featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.
The new Fantastic Four film stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in lead roles.
Plot details
Trailer reveals new superhero dynamics and a surprise
The trailer unveiled at CinemaCon (and not released online) showed Reed Richards (Pascal) and Sue Storm (Kirby) learning about their impending parenthood.
Amid battling threats from Galactus, Storm reassures her partner by stating, "We will face this together."
The trailer concluded with a surprise appearance by the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner, zooming across the screen.
Release date
'Fantastic Four' to hit theaters in July
Fantastic Four: First Steps will release on July 25, two weeks after DC Studios's Superman.
The film will be the last Marvel Studios release before next summer's Avengers: Doomsday, which will include all four members of the Fantastic Four.
The forthcoming film comes after the beloved Marvel superheroes were failed to be brought to life by 20th Century Fox in the past.
Audience reaction
'Fantastic Four' trailer sparks excitement and optimism
The new trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps got cheers at CinemaCon, especially Silver Surfer's debut, per Hollywood portals.
The movie's first-of-its-kind working mom superhero in Kirby's character is another first for Marvel.
This comes as Marvel has struggled at the box office with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. However, successful releases like Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine should also be highlighted.