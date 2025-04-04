What's the story

The upcoming Marvel Studios film, Fantastic Four: First Steps, was presented at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige introduced the footage and revealed that they are "mere days away from principal photography" on Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers, featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

The new Fantastic Four film stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in lead roles.