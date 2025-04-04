What's the story

The live-action remake of Disney's 2010 animated movie Tangled has reportedly been shelved in the wake of Snow White's disappointing box office performance.

Tangled being put on hold might be the first sign of bigger changes happening at Disney. The studio is currently facing a rough patch with its live-action remakes, both critically and commercially.

The project, a reimagining of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale Rapunzel, was in active development with Michael Gracey directing and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson writing.