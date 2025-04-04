Disney shelves 'Tangled' remake after 'Snow White' flops badly
What's the story
The live-action remake of Disney's 2010 animated movie Tangled has reportedly been shelved in the wake of Snow White's disappointing box office performance.
Tangled being put on hold might be the first sign of bigger changes happening at Disney. The studio is currently facing a rough patch with its live-action remakes, both critically and commercially.
The project, a reimagining of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale Rapunzel, was in active development with Michael Gracey directing and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson writing.
Financial impact
'Snow White' continues to struggle at box office
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney's decision to stop the Tangled remake followed the underwhelming box office performance of Snow White.
The $250 million film has only earned $69 million domestically and $145 million worldwide to date.
According to Deadline, Snow White's financial struggle prompted Disney to reassess plans for other live-action adaptations of its animated IP library.
The Tangled remake was officially in pre-production and in talks with potential stars when Disney pulled the plug.
Controversy
'Snow White' remake faced controversy before release
The Snow White remake has been embroiled in controversy even before its March 21 release.
From the treatment of the seven dwarfs from the 1937 animated classic to the criticism lead actor Rachel Zegler faced for her Latina casting, the film has been a hot topic.
Right-leaning critics also attacked Zegler for social media posts against Donald Trump voters and in support of Palestine.
This was worsened by an awkward standoff between Zegler and co-star Gal Gadot over their differing political views.
Reception
Following controversy, 'Snow White' was not well-received
Apart from the controversies surrounding Snow White, neither critics nor audiences found the film particularly impressive.
The movie received a B+ Cinemascore from moviegoers, which is lackluster as scores below an A- are viewed as such.
The original Tangled, featuring Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, was a global success, grossing nearly $600 million at the box office.
Disney's strategy of remaking its animated classics into live-action films had been successful until Snow White's disappointing performance.
Future projects
Upcoming Disney remakes: 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Moana'
Despite the setback with Tangled, Disney has two upcoming live-action remakes that can bring it back to its former glory.
Lilo & Stitch, a remake of the beloved 2002 movie, will be released on May 23. The trailer of this film was the second-most-viewed Disney live-action trailer ever.
Fans can also expect a live-action treatment of Moana next year, a franchise that has been both a streaming and box office success.