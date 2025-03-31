What's the story

After weeks of trying to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump has said he is "very angry" and "pissed off" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the NBC News interview, Trump accused Putin of making Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy look bad.

"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal... I am going to put secondary tariffs... on all oil coming out of Russia," he said.