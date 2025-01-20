Donald Trump inaugurated as 47th US president
What's the story
Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, returning to power four years after losing re-election in 2020.
The inauguration ceremony was held indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to cold weather conditions.
Earlier in the day, President Trump met with outgoing President Joe Biden at the White House.
Presidential agenda
Trump's return to power and executive plans
Trump's inauguration comes four years after his supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to overturn his election defeat.
On resuming office, he intends to sign up to 100 executive orders, including on illegal immigration and trade tariffs.
Among other things, these orders include pardons for those involved in the January 6 Capitol riots.
Historic inauguration
Trump sets record as oldest US president
At 78, Trump has now become the oldest person ever to be inaugurated as a US president, breaking Biden's record from four years ago.
Along with him, JD Vance was sworn in as vice president at 40, making him one of the youngest ever.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by global dignitaries, business leaders, and celebrities.
Presidential pardons
Biden's final act and peaceful transfer of power
Before leaving office, President Biden had also issued pre-emptive pardons for several high-profile figures, including Gen. Mark A. Milley and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci.
Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had also attended Trump's inauguration ceremony, symbolizing a peaceful transfer of power.
After the ceremony concluded, they departed from Washington, as is the tradition.
International relations
Russian President congratulates Trump, expresses readiness for dialogue
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump on his inauguration and expressed readiness for dialogue on Ukraine.
Some individuals charged in connection with the January 6 riots were allowed by judges to attend the inauguration.
Meanwhile, Biden pardoned his son of wrongdoings due to "unrelenting attacks" from Trump and allies.
Trump, on the other hand, is expected to declare an emergency at the border in one of his first acts.
Indian PM Modi was among the first to congratulate Trump.