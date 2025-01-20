Fauci, Milley, Jan 6 committee members pardoned before Trump's inauguration
What's the story
Just hours before President-elect Donald Trump was set to be inaugurated on Monday, outgoing United States President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons to several individuals who might be targeted by the incoming administration.
Among those pardoned are Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 Capitol attack.
Presidential protection
Biden's pardons aim to protect public servants
"Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country," said Biden in a statement.
Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country," he added.
The pardons were granted despite no formal charges or admission of wrongdoing against the recipients.
Gratitude expressed
Fauci and Milley express gratitude for Biden's pardons
Dr. Fauci, who was instrumental in America's COVID-19 response, was criticized by Trump and his supporters for pandemic-related policies.
He said he was grateful for the pardon, adding it relieved distress caused by threats of prosecution.
General Milley, who retired as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2023, has been criticized by Republicans for his remarks on Trump's conduct during the January 6 insurrection.
Precedent set
Biden's decision follows earlier pardon of his son
Biden's decision comes after he previously pardoned his son, Hunter Biden.
Some Democrats, including Sen. Adam Schiff, were against preemptive pardons, fearing it would set a precedent.
However, Biden defended his actions by emphasizing exceptional circumstances and the possibility of politically motivated investigations causing harm.
The pardons intend to protect these individuals from possible "revenge" actions by Trump's administration.
No wrongdoing
Pardons not admissions of guilt, says Biden
Biden reiterated that these pardons shouldn't be perceived as admissions of guilt or wrongdoing by those involved.
Harry Dunn, a former Capitol Police officer who testified before the Jan. 6 committee, thanked Biden for his leadership and protection.
This unprecedented use of presidential pardon power highlights Biden's commitment to protecting public servants in a charged political climate.