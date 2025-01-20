What's the story

The combined wealth of the world's billionaires increased by a jaw-dropping $2 trillion in 2024, a report by Oxfam revealed.

This is a threefold increase from last year, with an average daily growth of $5.7 billion.

The report, titled Takers Not Makers, was released during the World Economic Forum in Davos and hints we could see five trillionaires within a decade.