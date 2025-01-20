Trump may take over 200 executive actions on Day 1
What's the story
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, 2025.
Traditionally, the oath-taking ceremony is held outdoors, but it has been shifted inside the Capitol Rotunda due to a frigid weather forecast.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath to Trump for the second time in his political career.
Star-studded event
High-profile guests attend Trump's inauguration
The inauguration ceremony will be graced by several high-profile guests. Tech billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and TikTok head Shou Chew are expected to be in attendance.
Outgoing President Joe Biden will be joined by former presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Barack Obama at the event.
Other notable guests include Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Inaugural highlights
Trump's inauguration features star performances and policy plans
The inauguration will have performances from country star Carrie Underwood and singer Lee Greenwood, with The Village People performing at a pre-inauguration rally.
Trump has laid out plans for his presidency, including reversing Biden's executive actions.
He has promised to sign some 100 executive orders on his first day in office to undo policies of the Biden administration.
Policy agenda
Trump unveils policy plans in inaugural address
Among his policy plans, Trump has announced a mass deportation program and measures to secure US borders against illegal immigration.
He also revealed plans for a joint venture where the US would own 50% of TikTok.
Further, he took credit for a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, presenting it as a step toward lasting peace in the Middle East.
Event details
Inauguration attendance and post-ceremony plans
Since the inauguration has been moved indoors, only around 600 people are allowed in the Capitol Rotunda.
Supporters are invited to view a live feed from Washington's Capital One Arena, which can hold up to 20,000 people.
Following the ceremony, US officials are set to meet foreign ministers from Japan, India, and Australia as part of the "Quad" alliance viewed as a counterweight to China.