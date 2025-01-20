Who will administer oath to Trump, Vance at swearing-in ceremony
What's the story
Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025.
The ceremony will be held indoors at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., due to severe cold weather.
Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath of office to Trump.
This will be Trump's second term in office after his first inauguration in 2017.
Oath ceremony
Vice President-elect Vance to be sworn in by Kavanaugh
Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in before Trump by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The vice-presidential oath is identical to the one taken by senators and other federal employees since 1884.
Trump's presidential oath is required under Article II, Section 1 of the US Constitution.
Former presidents, key US officials, and family members will attend the inauguration ceremony.
Guest list
Inauguration attendees include former presidents, foreign leaders
Outgoing President Joe Biden and all living former presidents will attend the inauguration.
Foreign leaders, including Argentina's President Javier Milei and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, have also confirmed their attendance.
Trump has invited several tech industry leaders, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.
The event will also see Carrie Underwood perform "America the Beautiful" on the Capitol's West Lawn.
Inaugural traditions
Trump to use 2 Bibles for oath, inaugural address follows
Trump plans to use two Bibles for his oath: one gifted to him by his mother and the Lincoln Bible.
The Lincoln Bible has been used for oaths by Abraham Lincoln, Barack Obama, and Trump himself during his first term.
After the swearing-in ceremony at noon, Trump will deliver his inaugural address.
A presidential parade along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House is scheduled for 3:00pm with military regiments and floats.
Event conclusion
Inauguration festivities conclude with national prayer service
The inauguration festivities will include three inaugural balls: the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball, and the Starlight Ball.
The events will culminate in a National Prayer Service at Washington National Cathedral on January 21.
The entire inauguration event will be aired live on major news channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, C-SPAN, and Fox News.