Who is Ben-Gvir, Israeli minister who quit over Gaza deal
What's the story
Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's Minister of National Security, has resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet in protest against a ceasefire deal with Hamas.
The agreement was brokered between the Palestinian militant group and the Israeli government.
Two other ministers from Ben-Gvir's party, Otzma Yehudit, also stepped down over this issue.
This development underscores existing tensions within Netanyahu's coalition government.
Party stance
Otzma Yehudit criticizes ceasefire deal
Otzma Yehudit has been particularly vocal against the ceasefire deal, calling it a "capitulation to Hamas."
The party was particularly miffed over the "release of hundreds of murderers," claiming the deal undermines Israeli military accomplishments in Gaza.
Despite the ministerial resignations, Netanyahu still maintains a slim majority in parliament.
Otzma Yehudit has clarified it does not plan to topple Netanyahu's government over this.
Political profile
Ben-Gvir's controversial political career and views
Born on May 6, 1976, in Mevaseret Zion, Israel, Ben-Gvir is a lawyer and the leader of the far-right Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party.
A staunch ultranationalist, he has been a polarizing figure in Israeli politics with his incendiary rhetoric against Palestinians and links to extremist ideology.
His political ascent was controversial from the start: as a teen, he stole an emblem from Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's car, in an an act that foreshadowed Rabin's assassination weeks later.
Career trajectory
Ben-Gvir's legal troubles and political ascent
Ben-Gvir has been convicted multiple times for incitement to racism and supporting terrorism.
These convictions led to his exemption from military service over fears of his extremist views.
His political career took a major turn when he was elected to the Knesset in 2021 and later appointed as Israel's Minister of National Security in 2022 as part of right-wing coalitions.
Tenure controversy
Controversial policies and accusations during Ben-Gvir's tenure
Ben-Gvir's time as Minister of National Security was defined by controversial policies such as relaxing gun ownership laws and promoting armed neighborhood watches in settlements.
He also faced accusations of politicizing the police force against left-wing activists while downplaying violence against Palestinians.
Meanwhile, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which began on Sunday, has brought an end to the 15-month-long conflict.