Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's Minister of National Security, has resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet in protest against a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The agreement was brokered between the Palestinian militant group and the Israeli government.

Two other ministers from Ben-Gvir's party, Otzma Yehudit, also stepped down over this issue.

This development underscores existing tensions within Netanyahu's coalition government.