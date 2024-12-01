Summarize Simplifying... In short Edan Alexander's mother, Yael, has urged Israeli PM Netanyahu to fulfill his promise of securing the release of hostages held by Hamas, including her son.

The Hostage Families Forum also emphasized the need for a negotiated deal to bring back all 101 hostages, who have endured over 420 days of abuse.

The conflict, which began with a Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, has resulted in over 44,000 deaths and hundreds of hostages. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The video was released by Hamas's military wing

'Shaken': American-Israeli hostage's mother as Hamas releases his video

By Snehil Singh 12:34 pm Dec 01, 202412:34 pm

What's the story Hamas has released a video of Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli hostage imprisoned in Gaza since an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. In the video, Alexander speaks to US President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on Israelis to push their government to release hostages. The video was released by Hamas's military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, but its authenticity and date remain unverified.

Mother's reaction

Hostage's mother responds to Hamas video

Yael Alexander, mother of captive Edan Alexander, reacted to the video at a rally in Tel Aviv. She said she was distressed by the footage but also recognized its importance. "This video has upset me, but beyond the hope it gives us, it shows how bad the situation is for Edan and the other hostages and how much they are crying out and hoping to be saved now," she said.

Plea to PM

Mother urges Netanyahu to secure hostages' release

Yael said she has also spoken to Netanyahu, urging him to uphold his promise of securing the hostages' release. "You must keep your promise and free them. This state is strong enough to end the war and bring them all back, including my Edan," she said. Netanyahu's office confirmed this conversation and reiterated Israel's commitment to bringing back all hostages. Netanyahu called the release of the video "cruel psychological warfare."

Negotiation call

Hostage Families Forum calls for negotiated agreement

The Hostage Families Forum also reacted to the video shortly after its release and stressed the need for a negotiated deal to ensure the return of hostages. They said that "returning the hostages is only possible through a deal." "After more than 420 days of continuous abuse, starvation, and darkness, the urgency of bringing home all 101 hostages cannot be overstated...we urge both current and incoming US administrations to...leverage every form of pressure—the hostages' lives hang by a thread."

Twitter Post

The video released by Hamas

Conflict impact

Conflict's toll on Gaza and Israel's displaced citizens

Alexander was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7, when they attacked Israel, killing 1,207 people and taking 251 hostage. A short-lived truce in November 2023 saw some hostage exchanges, but further attempts have stalled. Israel's military response to the October 7 attack has killed 44,382 people in Gaza, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry.