Israel strikes 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza in 1 year
Over the last year, Israel has carried out extensive military operations against Hamas-led attacks, striking over 40,000 targets in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military disclosed these figures on Monday to mark one year since the conflict began. The operations also resulted in the discovery of 4,700 tunnel shafts and the destruction of 1,000 rocket launcher sites used by Hamas militants.
Conflict's toll on Israeli soldiers and Palestinian civilians
The conflict has claimed a heavy toll, with 726 Israeli soldiers killed since October 7, 2023, the military said. Of these, 380 were killed in the initial attacks on October 7 and another 346 in Gaza combat since October 27, 2023. The military also said that injured troops have crossed a total of 4,576 since then. On the Palestinian side, nearly 42,000 deaths have been reported by Gaza's health ministry.
Rocket attacks on Israel and military enlistment
Since the war began, a total of 13,200 rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza. 12,400 came from Lebanon, 60 from Syria, 180 from Yemen and 400 from Iran. In retaliation to these attacks, the Israeli military has called up 300,000 reservists since the conflict started - mostly men (82%) and women (18%) with nearly half aged between 20 to 29 years old.
Israel's military operations and US aid
Israel has also launched operations in Lebanon, hitting 4,900 air targets and roughly 6,000 ground targets. Over the last year, over 5,000 suspects have been arrested in the West Bank and Jordan Valley. The United States has provided a record minimum of $17.9 billion in military aid to Israel since the start of this conflict, a report from Brown University's Costs of War project states.