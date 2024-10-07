Summarize Simplifying... In short In the past year, Israel has struck 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza, leading to a heavy toll of 726 Israeli soldiers and nearly 42,000 Palestinians.

The conflict has seen 13,200 rockets fired into Israel, prompting the call-up of 300,000 reservists and a record $17.9 billion in US military aid to Israel.

Amidst this, Israel has also launched operations in Lebanon and arrested over 5,000 suspects in the West Bank and Jordan Valley. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Israel has been targeting Hamas for over a year

Israel strikes 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza in 1 year

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:20 am Oct 07, 202411:20 am

What's the story Over the last year, Israel has carried out extensive military operations against Hamas-led attacks, striking over 40,000 targets in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military disclosed these figures on Monday to mark one year since the conflict began. The operations also resulted in the discovery of 4,700 tunnel shafts and the destruction of 1,000 rocket launcher sites used by Hamas militants.

Casualties reported

Conflict's toll on Israeli soldiers and Palestinian civilians

The conflict has claimed a heavy toll, with 726 Israeli soldiers killed since October 7, 2023, the military said. Of these, 380 were killed in the initial attacks on October 7 and another 346 in Gaza combat since October 27, 2023. The military also said that injured troops have crossed a total of 4,576 since then. On the Palestinian side, nearly 42,000 deaths have been reported by Gaza's health ministry.

War statistics

Rocket attacks on Israel and military enlistment

Since the war began, a total of 13,200 rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza. 12,400 came from Lebanon, 60 from Syria, 180 from Yemen and 400 from Iran. In retaliation to these attacks, the Israeli military has called up 300,000 reservists since the conflict started - mostly men (82%) and women (18%) with nearly half aged between 20 to 29 years old.

Operations and aid

Israel's military operations and US aid

Israel has also launched operations in Lebanon, hitting 4,900 air targets and roughly 6,000 ground targets. Over the last year, over 5,000 suspects have been arrested in the West Bank and Jordan Valley. The United States has provided a record minimum of $17.9 billion in military aid to Israel since the start of this conflict, a report from Brown University's Costs of War project states.