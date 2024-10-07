Summarize Simplifying... In short Global protests marked the anniversary of the Israel-Gaza conflict, with demonstrators urging world leaders to address the humanitarian crisis.

Pro-Palestine rallies held globally to mark Israel-Gaza conflict anniversary

What's the story Tens of thousands of people took to the streets over the weekend in major cities around the world to condemn the Israeli military operations in Gaza as the war in the Palestinian territory nears the one-year mark. In Jakarta, Indonesia, over 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the United States embassy. They demanded that Washington, a key ally and military supplier to Israel, cease its weapons supply.

Protesters appeal to global leaders

One demonstrator appealed to global leaders, urging them to "rise up and move and liberate them [Palestinians] from the oppression carried out by Israel." Another protester emphasized that this is no longer just a religious issue but a humanitarian one. Similar protests were held near the US embassy in Manila, Philippines and at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa where chants of "Israel is a racist state!" and "We are all Palestinian!" echoed.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Venezuela

In Caracas, Venezuela, hundreds protested outside the United Nations's headquarters. They carried a giant Palestinian flag and delivered a petition to the UN calling for an end to what they termed as "genocide" of Palestinians. The war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,139 people and taking more than 200 captive according to Israeli authorities.

Israel's military assault on Gaza and its aftermath

Israel's subsequent military assault on Gaza has reportedly killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians as per Gaza's Health Ministry. The war has displaced almost all of its 2.3 million people, leading to widespread hunger and disease. This has resulted in several countries at the International Criminal Court (ICC) leveling genocide allegations against Israel.

Protests turn violent in Rome, peaceful demonstrations in London

In Rome, Italy, police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters as their demonstration turned violent. At least 30 law enforcement officers and three demonstrators were injured in the clashes. Meanwhile, around 40,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched peacefully through central London on Saturday. One protester expressed frustration at the Israeli government's continued actions in Gaza and accused the British government of merely paying lip service while continuing to supply weapons to Israel.

Pro-Palestinian protests spread across Europe and America

In Dublin, several hundred people took to the streets, waving Palestinian flags and chanting: "Ceasefire now!" Thousands marched in various French cities including Paris, Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Strasbourg. About 5,000 people joined a pro-Palestinian protest in Madrid while over 1,000 protesters demonstrated outside the White House in Washington DC. A man even attempted self-immolation at this protest but was quickly extinguished by bystanders and police.