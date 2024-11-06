Katz is a member of the Likud party

Who is Israel Katz, the new Israeli Defense Minister

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:40 am Nov 06, 202409:40 am

What's the story Israel Katz has been named Israel's new Defense Minister after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Yoav Gallant. Born in 1955 in Ashkelon, Katz was a paratrooper in the Israeli military from 1973-77. Unlike his predecessor Gallant, Katz has never held any senior military command positions. He is a member of the right-wing Likud party and has been a Knesset member since 1998.

Political career

Katz's political journey and ministerial roles

Over the years, Katz has been a part of several parliamentary committees, including those related to foreign affairs, defense, and justice. Since 2003, he has held several ministerial positions including Foreign Minister, Transport Minister, and Minister of Finance. As Foreign Minister, Katz drew international attention for his clashes with the United Nations (UN) and its agencies.

Diplomatic disputes

Katz's confrontations with international figures

He also declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata in Israel for failing to condemn Iran's missile attack on Israel. He also initiated legal proceedings against French President Emmanuel Macron after France banned Israeli firms from a military naval trade show. His appointment comes amid ongoing military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Military goals

Katz's vow and challenges as Defense Minister

He has vowed to achieve Israel's war goals, including defeating Hamas and Hezbollah and securing the return of all hostages. Despite his lack of military experience, Katz is considered a skilled politician with a steady presence in Netanyahu's cabinets. He resides in Moshav Kfar Ahim with his family and holds degrees from Hebrew University.

Political loyalty

Katz's loyalty to Netanyahu and political commentator's view

His political career is a testament to his unwavering loyalty to Netanyahu, with political commentator Aviv Bushinsky observing that Katz rarely disagrees with the prime minister. As Defense Minister, Katz has his work cut out for him but is determined to push Israel's strategic interests forward.