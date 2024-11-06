Summarize Simplifying... In short Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing a 'trust crisis' amid their public disagreements over the military campaign against Hamas.

This comes as the Gaza conflict, initiated by a Hamas attack in 2023, intensifies, causing thousands of casualties on both sides.

This comes as the Gaza conflict, initiated by a Hamas attack in 2023, intensifies, causing thousands of casualties on both sides.

Despite his dismissal, Gallant remains committed to Israel's security, marking this as his second dismissal by Netanyahu following a previous fallout over judicial reforms.

Netanyahu fires Israel defense minister Yoav Gallant over 'trust crisis'

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:30 am Nov 06, 202409:30 am

What's the story Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sacked Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over "crisis of trust." The decision was announced on Tuesday, with Netanyahu's office saying Foreign Minister Israel Katz will take over as Defense Minister. Gideon Saar has been appointed to replace Katz as Foreign Minister.

Policy clash

Netanyahu, Gallant at odds over Gaza military operations

Netanyahu and Gallant, both belonging to the right-wing Likud party, have been at loggerheads over the goals of Israel's current military campaign in Gaza against Hamas. The prime minister said trust between him and Gallant had deteriorated over the last few months. He stressed that "in the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust between the prime minister and the defense minister is required."

Public fallout

Gallant's dismissal follows public disagreements

After his dismissal, Gallant reiterated his commitment to Israel's security on social media, writing, "The security of the State of Israel was and will always remain the mission of my life." The rifts between Netanyahu and Gallant had become known. Netanyahu argued that these public rifts were hurting their campaign against Hamas and even aided Israel's enemies.

Rising tensions

Gaza conflict escalates amid political turmoil

The Gaza conflict erupted after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing thousands on both sides. Israeli figures show 1,206 deaths from the initial attack while Palestinian health ministry figures show at least 43,391 Palestinians have died due to Israeli military action. This is not the first time Netanyahu has dismissed Gallant. He had previously done so over disagreements over judicial reforms but reinstated him after public protests.