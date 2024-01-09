French PM Elisabeth Borne resigns amid political tensions over immigration

French PM Elisabeth Borne resigns amid political tensions over immigration

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has stepped down from her post following recent political tensions over contentious reforms in immigration laws and the pension system, The Associated Press reported. President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (local time) accepted her resignation. Borne was appointed to the top post in May 2022 after Macron was reelected for a second term, becoming France's second woman prime minister.

Row over tough immigration laws

France earlier toughened immigration rules. Though the parliament passed the controversial bill, Macron's party didn't support it, exposing deep rifts in his government. This also prompted Macron to consider a political reset. Moreover, opinion polls in France have shown Macron's party was behind its opposition leader, Marine Le Pen, by some eight to ten points. This reportedly triggered speculation of a possible reshuffle.