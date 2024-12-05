Israel's war in Gaza amounts to genocide, says Amnesty International
Amnesty International has alleged that it has gathered "sufficient evidence to believe" that Israel's conduct during the conflict in Gaza constitutes genocide against the Palestinian people. The human rights organization's report, spanning from October 2023 to July 2024, alleges that Israel's actions constitute genocide under international law. This is the first time a major human rights group has leveled such an accusation during an ongoing conflict.
Report details Israel's alleged actions in Gaza
The report claims that Israel "brazenly, continuously and with total impunity...unleashed hell" on Gaza's 2.3 million residents. It contends that the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7, 2023, do not justify genocide. The report also accuses Israel of committing acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention, including killing and causing serious harm to Palestinians. "There is only one reasonable inference that can be drawn from the evidence presented: genocidal intent has been part and parcel of Israel's conduct," it stated.
Amnesty's report based on fieldwork, interviews, and evidence analysis
Amnesty's findings are based on fieldwork, interviews, and an analysis of visual evidence. The report also references "dehumanizing and genocidal statements by Israeli government and military officials." It accuses Israel of deliberately obstructing aid and power supplies, resulting in the collapse of essential services in Gaza. The report highlights cases where civilians were targeted even in the absence of Hamas. It cited 15 airstrikes between October 7, 2023, and April 20, which killed 334 civilians, including 141 children.
Amnesty calls for UN intervention and sanctions
Amnesty has urged the United Nations to enforce a ceasefire and impose sanctions on Israeli and Hamas officials. It has also called on Western governments to stop providing security assistance and selling arms to Israel. "The international community's seismic, shameful failure...to press Israel to end its atrocities in Gaza, by first delaying calls for a ceasefire and then continuing arms transfers, is and will remain a stain on our collective conscience," Amnesty's Secretary General Agnes Callamard said.
Report highlights incidents of civilian targeting
Israel, however, has denied these allegations, accusing Hamas of using civilians as human shields. Its military slammed Amnesty's findings, calling it "entirely baseless" and claiming it failed to account for both operational realities faced by Israeli soldiers in Gaza. "The report's allegations of genocide and intentional harm are not only unfounded but also ignore Hamas' violations of international law, including its use of civilians as human shields and its deliberate targeting of Israeli civilians," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.