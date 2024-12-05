Summarize Simplifying... In short Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically shot dead in a targeted attack in NYC.

Thompson, who had been with the company since 2004 and became CEO in 2021, was known for his influence on healthcare policies and his promotion of "value-based care".

Thompson was 50 years old

Who was Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare CEO shot dead in NYC

By Chanshimla Varah 11:29 am Dec 05, 202411:29 am

What's the story Brian Thompson, the 50-year-old CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot in a targeted attack outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday morning. The shooting took place as Thompson arrived for an investor conference hosted by UnitedHealth Group, UnitedHealthcare's parent company. Police reports stated that a masked assailant approached Thompson from behind and fired multiple shots at him, hitting him in the chest and back. The shooter remains at large.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway in Thompson's murder

The New York Police Department termed the shooting a "brazen, targeted attack." The suspect fled eastbound off Sixth Avenue on an electric bike, following the shooting. He is described as a white male wearing a cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, black-and-white trainers, and carrying a gray backpack. Police are still investigating the motive behind this attack.

Threat revelation

Thompson's wife reveals threats, UnitedHealth Group mourns loss

Thompson's wife, Paulette, said he had received threats but didn't elaborate. The Minneapolis Police Department also said they had no records of threats against him. After the incident, UnitedHealth Group offered their condolences in a statement, "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York police department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time."

Career overview

Thompson's journey at UnitedHealthcare and influence on healthcare policies

Thompson had been with UnitedHealth Group since 2004 and became the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021. He led one of the largest health insurers in the US, covering over 49 million Americans. Prior to his CEO role, he oversaw the company's Medicare and retirement business. Thompson was known for his influence on healthcare policies and promoting "value-based care," which entails paying physicians and other caregivers to monitor patients' health rather than simply treating them once.

Early life

Thompson's early career and education, legal troubles

Thompson began his career as a certified public accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he spent nearly seven years. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in Accounting from University of Iowa. In May, Thompson was sued for alleged fraud and illegal insider trading by the Hollywood Firefighters Pension Fund. The lawsuit accused him and two other executives of selling a combined $120 million in company shares before a US Department of Justice antitrust probe was disclosed publicly.