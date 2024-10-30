Who's Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's new chief
Sheikh Naim Qassem has been appointed as the new chief of Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based terrorist group announced on Tuesday. The appointment comes after the death of former leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli strikes on Beirut. The group's governing Shura Council elected Qassem as secretary general. A prominent figure in Hezbollah, Qassem's prominence grew especially after Nasrallah went underground after the 2006 war with Israel.
Qassem's political journey and role in Hezbollah
Qassem's political career started with the Lebanese Shi'ite Amal Movement. He left the movement in 1979 after Iran's Islamic Revolution and joined Hezbollah, which was established with the help of Iranian Revolutionary Guards. In 1991, he was made deputy chief by then-leader Abbas al-Musawi. After al-Musawi's death in 1992, Qassem remained deputy under Nasrallah.
Qassem's distinctive white turban and election role
Sheikh Naim Qassem is also known for his white turban, unlike the black ones worn by Nasrallah and Safieddine, which denote their descent from the Prophet Muhammad. Apart from his leadership position, Qassem has been Hezbollah's general coordinator for parliamentary elections since 1992. His unique clothing and decades-long experience in elections make him an important member of the group.
Qassem's address following Nasrallah's death
After Nasrallah's death, Qassem was the first to deliver a televised address. In his speech, he promised that Hezbollah would swiftly choose a new leader and continue its battle against Israel in support of Palestinians. He said verbatim, "What we are doing is the bare minimum... We know that the battle may be long." This highlights Hezbollah's unwavering dedication to their cause.