Sheikh Naim Qassem, known for his distinctive white turban, has stepped up as Hezbollah's new chief following Nasrallah's death.

Qassem, who has been a key figure in Hezbollah since 1991, pledged in his first public address to continue the group's fight against Israel and support for Palestinians.

His decades-long experience in coordinating parliamentary elections for the group further solidifies his leadership role.

Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Israeli airstrikes

Who's Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's new chief

What's the story Sheikh Naim Qassem has been appointed as the new chief of Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based terrorist group announced on Tuesday. The appointment comes after the death of former leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli strikes on Beirut. The group's governing Shura Council elected Qassem as secretary general. A prominent figure in Hezbollah, Qassem's prominence grew especially after Nasrallah went underground after the 2006 war with Israel.

Career path

Qassem's political journey and role in Hezbollah

Qassem's political career started with the Lebanese Shi'ite Amal Movement. He left the movement in 1979 after Iran's Islamic Revolution and joined Hezbollah, which was established with the help of Iranian Revolutionary Guards. In 1991, he was made deputy chief by then-leader Abbas al-Musawi. After al-Musawi's death in 1992, Qassem remained deputy under Nasrallah.

Identity marker

Qassem's distinctive white turban and election role

Sheikh Naim Qassem is also known for his white turban, unlike the black ones worn by Nasrallah and Safieddine, which denote their descent from the Prophet Muhammad. Apart from his leadership position, Qassem has been Hezbollah's general coordinator for parliamentary elections since 1992. His unique clothing and decades-long experience in elections make him an important member of the group.

Public statement

Qassem's address following Nasrallah's death

After Nasrallah's death, Qassem was the first to deliver a televised address. In his speech, he promised that Hezbollah would swiftly choose a new leader and continue its battle against Israel in support of Palestinians. He said verbatim, "What we are doing is the bare minimum... We know that the battle may be long." This highlights Hezbollah's unwavering dedication to their cause.