Qatar mulls restarting Gaza ceasefire talks
Qatar is mulling inviting senior intelligence officials from the US, Israel, and Egypt to Doha for final negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire deal. The development comes after Donald Trump's transition team requested the same following talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We have something robust," Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson said.
Qatar's renewed involvement in ceasefire talks
Notably, Qatar had withdrawn from the mediation process last month, citing concerns over the sincerity of the talks. However, it is now reconsidering its role. Ansari emphasized the need for concessions from both sides to halt the ongoing bloodshed. The Gaza health ministry reported that over 44,708 people have been killed in 14 months of conflict following Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
Hostage situation adds urgency to ceasefire talks
Meanwhile, Hamas released a video of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker pleading for a ceasefire after over 420 days in captivity. Zangauker described dire conditions and urged the Israeli government to negotiate hostages' release. His mother and advocacy groups echoed his plea, criticizing Netanyahu's alleged inaction amid potential progress in ceasefire talks. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum highlighted the urgency of securing hostages' release, noting that their lives "hang by a thread."
Trump's inauguration deadline for hostage release
Trump has said there "will be hell to pay" if the hostages are not released by January 20, the date of his inauguration. His message was underlined by Trump's newly appointed Middle East envoy, Steven Witkoff, saying it would not be a pretty day if the hostages remained in captivity by the time Trump was inaugurated.
Qatar announces renewed momentum for ceasefire discussions
Separately, Qatar announced renewed momentum for ceasefire discussions, with sources close to Hamas indicating possible new negotiations next week. Doha has been mediating talks alongside the United States and Egypt for over a year without achieving a breakthrough. Separately Egypt has held talks with Hamas leaders and discussed an exchange of Palestinian political prisoners and Israeli hostages, including some US-Israeli dual citizens.