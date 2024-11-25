Summarize Simplifying... In short Trump's transition team is under scrutiny for not signing crucial agreements with the Department of Justice and the White House, raising concerns about transparency and potential conflicts of interest.

Additionally, Trump Vance 2025 Transition Inc., a "dark money" nonprofit, has not disclosed its fundraising targets or expenses, further fueling these concerns.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has voiced her worries about this unprecedented situation, highlighting the need for clarity on who is funding Trump's transition efforts.

Trump using 'dark money' for govt handover, hasn't signed transition agreements

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:57 pm Nov 25, 202405:57 pm

What's the story United States President-elect Donald Trump has not signed formal agreements for the transition of power, opting to fund the process through "dark money." Under the Presidential Transition Act, Trump can receive $7.2 million from the General Services Administration (GSA) for transition expenses. However, accepting these funds would require capping donations at $5,000 per individual and disclosing donor identities.

Ethical implications

Trump's decision raises ethical concerns

Trump's decision to skip the agreement has raised concerns among ethics experts due to possible conflicts of interest and lack of transparency. Without this agreement, Trump can accept donations from any source, even foreign nationals, without disclosure. This is especially worrisome considering his past friendly relations with Russia and pro-Russia people in his cabinet.

Agreement delay

Delay in signing crucial agreements with DoJ and White House

Apart from the GSA agreement, Trump's transition team has also not signed necessary agreements with the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the White House. These agreements are critical for security clearances and access to classified information for appointees. The delay in signing these agreements is also unusual as they are usually completed by September or October.

Political response

Senator Warren expresses concern over 'uncharted territory'

Senator Elizabeth Warren has raised alarm over this "uncharted territory" in a letter to the Biden administration. She asked for information on how they are working with Trump's transition team on these agreements. The absence of disclosure makes it impossible to know who is bankrolling Trump's transition efforts, further raising concerns of transparency and possible conflicts of interest.

Financial opacity

Trump Vance 2025 Transition Inc. remains opaque about its finances

The Trump Vance 2025 Transition Inc., a "dark money" nonprofit, has not disclosed its fundraising targets or expenses. This method is in stark contrast to prior transitions that welcomed GSA support and followed transparency rules. Heath Brown, a John Jay College of Criminal Justice public policy professor, stressed the need for transparency: "When the money isn't disclosed, it's not clear how much everybody is giving, who is giving it and what they are getting in return for their donations."