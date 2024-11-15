Trump nominates anti-vaccine activist Kennedy Jr as US health secretary
US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated prominent anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr for the post of Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, where he claimed Americans have been fooled by the industrial food complex and pharmaceutical companies. He expressed confidence in Kennedy's ability to "end the Chronic Disease epidemic" and "Make America Great and Healthy Again!"
Kennedy's commitment to advancing Trump's health vision
After his nomination, Kennedy took to social media platform X to thank Trump for his leadership. He promised to take Trump's vision of making America healthy again forward by working with experts in various fields. Kennedy hopes to tackle chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes, cut down chemicals in food, and has proposed major staffing changes at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Kennedy's anti-vaccine views draw criticism
Kennedy's nomination has been controversial because of his anti-vaccine views. He has been accused of spreading misinformation about vaccines causing autism, among other health issues. Although he denies being anti-vaccine, he advocates for more stringent vaccine testing. The HHS, which Kennedy will oversee if confirmed, manages major health agencies like the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Trump highlights HHS's role in protecting Americans
Trump's announcement emphasized that the HHS would be instrumental in protecting Americans from toxic chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives driving the nation's health crisis. He said Kennedy would return these agencies to their traditions of gold-standard scientific research. Donald Trump Jr also supported Kennedy's appointment on X, saying: "Robert F Kennedy Jr will be The Secretary of Health and Human Services! Promises Made Promises Kept."
Kennedy's background and initial anti-vaccine activism
Kennedy's career also includes work as an environmental lawyer and activist. He was an attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and is president of the Waterkeeper Alliance. His anti-vaccine activism started with concerns about vaccine safety and regulatory oversight, especially with thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative once used in vaccines.