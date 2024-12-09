Yoon Suk Yeol attempted to declare martial law

South Korea: President banned from leaving country amid political crisis

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:17 pm Dec 09, 202404:17 pm

What's the story South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been barred from leaving the country after opposition politicians accused his party of staging a "second coup." The row was triggered by Yoon's failed attempt to declare martial law last week, which was overturned by lawmakers within six hours. Bae Sang-up, an immigration services commissioner at the justice ministry, confirmed the travel ban at a parliamentary hearing.

Political unrest

Opposition accuses ruling party of '2nd coup'

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has been accused of staging an "unlawful, unconstitutional act of a second insurrection and a second coup" by opposition Democratic party floor leader Park Chan-dae. This came after the PPP boycotted an impeachment vote against Yoon and attempted to keep him in office. Senior PPP politicians have proposed that Yoon could delegate his powers to the prime minister, a proposal Park criticized as a "blatant constitutional violation with no legal basis."

Legal proceedings

President Yoon faces criminal investigation

Yonhap news agency reported that prosecutors have officially named Yoon in a criminal investigation over his martial law attempt. Three opposition parties have filed a complaint against Yoon, former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, and martial law commander Park An-su for insurrection—a crime punishable by death or life imprisonment. On Saturday, Yoon apologized for his actions and promised to face any consequences.

Power struggle

Political gridlock and uncertainty in South Korea

The national assembly's vote sabotage has resulted in political gridlock in South Korea, with uncertainty over who is in day-to-day control of the country. PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said control of administration would shift to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, interpreting Yoon's apology as a promise to leave office early. However, this was contested by Woo Won-shik, national assembly speaker and Democratic party MP, who argued that delegating authority without impeachment is unconstitutional.

International impact

South Korea's political turmoil raises concerns of regional instability

Amid warnings of regional instability due to South Korea's political crisis, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has pledged to maintain trust with allies like the US and Japan. Ewha University's Leif-Eric Easley noted that countries like Russia, China, and North Korea might exploit this situation. Meanwhile, military leaders have reassured the public by stating they would defy any orders for another martial law imposition.