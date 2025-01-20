Vivek Ramaswamy to exit DOGE? Donald Trump says no
What's the story
US President-elect Donald Trump has denied rumors that Vivek Ramaswamy will step down as the co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The clarification comes in response to POLITICO's report which stated that Ramaswamy was eyeing the position of Ohio's Governor.
To note, Trump appointed Ramaswamy to co-lead DOGE with Elon Musk with a mandate to streamline federal bureaucracy.
Internal discord
Tensions and criticism
POLITICO had reported that Ramaswamy was eyeing an exit over alleged tensions between him and the DOGE staff.
Trump was also claimed to have expressed displeasure over Ramaswamy's involvement in DOGE, with one source saying, "Vivek has worn out his welcome."
He had also been criticized for his perceived lack of engagement in the project.
Career shift
Political aspirations and DOGE responsibilities
Recently, Ramaswamy met Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to discuss the state's vacant Senate seat, which was left empty by Vice President-elect JD Vance.
However, DeWine appointed Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted to fill the vacant position.
Some insiders see Ramaswamy's gubernatorial campaign as a way to consolidate Musk's leadership within DOGE.
Political trajectory
Ramaswamy's journey and future plans
Before his political career, Ramaswamy attended Yale Law School with Vance and built his wealth as a hedge fund manager and biotech entrepreneur.
He first showed interest in Vance's Senate seat but dropped the idea after being appointed to DOGE.
After a brief social media silence, Ramaswamy recently hinted at future political plans while celebrating Trump's upcoming inauguration.