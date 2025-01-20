What's the story

US President-elect Donald Trump has denied rumors that Vivek Ramaswamy will step down as the co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The clarification comes in response to POLITICO's report which stated that Ramaswamy was eyeing the position of Ohio's Governor.

To note, Trump appointed Ramaswamy to co-lead DOGE with Elon Musk with a mandate to streamline federal bureaucracy.