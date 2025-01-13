Trump as Buddha: Chinese artist's statue back in demand
What's the story
A porcelain statue of United States President-elect Donald Trump, designed by Chinese artist Hong Jinshi, has been making waves. The statue shows Trump in a Buddha-like pose—cross-legged with eyes half-closed.
Initially made as a joke, these Zen-like figures first went viral in 2021 on e-commerce platform Taobao.
The statues are priced between 999 and 20,000 yuan (approximately $140 to $2,700), depending on size.
Sales surge
Trump's election victory boosts statue sales
Interest in the statues spiked again after Trump's recent election victory.
"In the days after he won the election there was a lot of interest," Hong said. He added that Trump's personality is a stark contrast to the serene depiction in the statue.
Each figure comes packaged with a phrase that translates to "Make your company great again," a nod to Trump's famous slogan.
Imitations emerge
Copycat versions and continued demand for original
Copycat versions of the statue have emerged on platforms such as Amazon and Temu in the US, retailing for as much as $45.
Despite their popularity, Hong's listings were taken down from Chinese sites, perhaps out of fear of offending Buddhists.
However, orders keep coming from tourists visiting his workshop, as well as friends and acquaintances.
New creation
Hong's new project: A satirical effigy of Elon Musk
Hong has also started making a new effigy of Elon Musk, depicting him as Iron Man with a rocket representing his space ambitions.
Though his work is satirical, Hong admires Musk's achievement in cutting down the cost of rockets and Tesla's success in China.
He didn't comment on Trump's policies toward China but did acknowledge Trump's controversial stance during his campaign.