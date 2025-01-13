What's the story

A porcelain statue of United States President-elect Donald Trump, designed by Chinese artist Hong Jinshi, has been making waves. The statue shows Trump in a Buddha-like pose—cross-legged with eyes half-closed.

Initially made as a joke, these Zen-like figures first went viral in 2021 on e-commerce platform Taobao.

The statues are priced between 999 and 20,000 yuan (approximately $140 to $2,700), depending on size.